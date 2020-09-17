Guwahati, September 17: Assam lottery results of Assam lotteries for the three lotteries in the northeastern state will be announced today on the official Assam lottery website. People who have purchased the Assam lottery tickets for Thursday, September 17, 2020, can visit the official website and check the lucky draw results online. For Thursday, the Assam state lottery for 12 noon is called as 'Assam Future Gentle' lottery, the Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' lottery while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum' lottery. Check Assam State Lotteries Here.

In Assam, the price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. The Assam lottery gives winner a chance to win exciting prizes. The first prize winner of the Assam lottery has a chance to win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries.

The three Assam lotteries that are held everyday are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The Council has laid down a few rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).