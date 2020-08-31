Guwahati, August 31: Lottery results for Assam lotteries for Monday, August 31, will be announced online on the official lottery website. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets will have to visit the official website of Assam lottery i.e. . People who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw are advised to visit the official website to check if they have won in any of the three lotteries today. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. A total of three lotteries are held in Assam on a regular basis.

The lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ was announced at 12 noon while the results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Every day, the results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. In Assam, the lottery is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. People who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on website.

