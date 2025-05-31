Mumbai, May 31: As the month-end approaches, confusion is swirling around bank operations on Saturday, May 31. Many are wondering whether banks will remain open, especially as it's a key day for salary disbursements.

The country’s economy relies heavily on banks, so bank holidays affect many important activities. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday schedule, banks across India are closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, May 31, 2025?

However, May 31 falls on the fifth Saturday, which means banks will be open and operating as usual. Generally, when a month has five Saturdays, banks stay open on the fifth Saturday. In May 2025, the second and fourth Saturdays were on May 10 and May 24, respectively. Therefore, May 31 is a regular working day for all public and private sector banks. Customers can carry out in-branch banking services, including account openings, cheque deposits, and demand draft processing.

While most routine transactions today occur digitally through mobile and internet banking, certain activities, like initiating or closing accounts, still require in-person visits, which are only possible on working days. Bank Holidays May 26-June 1: Banks To Remain Closed for 3 Days Next Week, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Bank Holidays in June 2025:

June has four Saturdays: June 7, 14, 21, and 28. June 14 (the second Saturday) and June 28 (the fourth Saturday) will be bank holidays. Banks will remain open on June 7 and June 21.

Customers are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly and use digital banking for routine services to avoid delays.

