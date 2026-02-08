Kohima, February 8: Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery is a prominent lottery draw conducted every Sunday at 1:00 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. Priced at an affordable INR 7 per ticket, the draw is highly popular across India for its substantial prize pool, headlined by a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore. Managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the event is held at PR Hill Junction in Kohima and is recognised for its transparent, government-regulated process. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery draw.

The live draw of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery draw will begin at 1 PM, with the results being declared from Kohima. In addition to the INR 1 crore jackpot, the lottery features a tiered reward structure, ensuring a broad range of winners each week. Results are typically released in real-time through official gazettes and "Lottery Sambad" platforms, providing immediate updates to thousands of hopeful participants. Known for its transparency and legality, the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery operates under strict guidelines of the Lotteries Regulation Act. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of February 7 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery Here:

Nagaland lottery participants are encouraged to cross-verify their ticket numbers of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery draw against the official PDF results available on the government's portal or through authorised "Lottery Sambad" publications. Those taking part in today's Nagaland lottery can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of February 8 to check the full winners' list of the 1 PM draw. Lottery players can also verify the winning numbers by checking the results online on trusted websites or on the official Nagaland State Lottery website.

They can opt to watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery provided above to keep track of the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Claiming a lottery prize in Nagaland requires strict adherence to government protocols. Winners must act within 30 to 90 days (depending on the specific draw's terms) to avoid forfeiture of the amount. Participants can submit their claim to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries in Kohima or the designated Nodal Office. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 07, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Some of the trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery players while loking for results include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Wish Sunday 1 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Today", "Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery", "Dear Wish Sunday 1 PM Winning Number", "Nagaland Lottery Result February 8 2026", "Nagaland State Lottery Today 1 PM Live" and "Dear Lottery Result Chart 2026".

