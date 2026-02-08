Thiruvananthapuram, February 8: The Kerala State Lotteries will declare the results of the Samrudhi SM-41weekly lottery of today, February 8, shortly. Kerala lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Kerala lottery can watch the live streaming of the Samrudhi SM-41 weekly lottery draw below to learn the winners’ names. Lottery enthusiasts can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in to check Samrudhi SM-41 lottery results and winning numbers. The live draw of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-41 weekly lottery will begin at 3 PM.

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts the high-stakes Samrudhi SM-41 weekly draw at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The weekly draw featured a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore. As one of the state's most popular Sunday traditions, the Samrudhi series attracts thousands of participants with its affordable INR 50 ticket price and a multi-tiered reward system. It must be noted that the Samrudhi SM-41 weekly lottery results and winning numbers will be published once the draw is completed. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-741 Lottery Result of 07.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-41 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Kerala lottery players can access the complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2026 for today's Samrudhi SM-41 weekly lottery or 3 PM draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, and keralalotteryresult.net. Participants are advised to check their alphanumeric codes (starting with the "SM" series) against the official gazette published on the Kerala State Lotteries website or through authorised agents. The Kerala lottery results of the Samrudhi SM-41 weekly lottery will be announced from 3:00 PM onwards. To check the results and winning numbers of Samrudhi SM-41 weekly lottery, players can watch the online telecast provided above.

Trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players include "Kerala Lottery Result Today Live", "Samrudhi SM-41 Result February 8", "Samrudhi SM 41 Lucky Draw 3 PM", "Kerala State Lottery Result SM-41", "Today's Kerala Lottery Chart 2026", "Samrudhi SM-41 1st Prize Winner Number", "Kerala Lottery Result PDF Download 8.2.2026", "Kerala Lottery Sambad", and "Kerala Lottery Today 3 PM Live". Winners of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-41 weekly lottery must adhere to a strict 30-day timeline from the date of the draw to claim their prizes. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of February 8 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The Samrudhi lottery draw of today, February 8, serves as a precursor to the upcoming Summer Bumper 2026 (BR-108), scheduled for March 28, which features a massive INR 10 Crore jackpot. Tickets for the next weekly draw, Bhagyathara BT-40, go on sale starting tomorrow morning across all authorised counters.

