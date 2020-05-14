Coronavirus Cases in CRPF Rise to 254 After 3 More Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19, 1 Jawan Dead

CRPF | Image Used For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 14: Three more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. These jawans were posted in Delhi. Till now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the CRPF has reached 254. Out of the total coronavirus patients, 248 are active cases. Five CRPF jawans have recovered from the disease so far, while one personnel succumbed to the virus. 6 BSF Personnel Who Tested COVID-19 Positive in Kolkata Discharged After Recovery.

The number of coronavirus cases in Indian paramilitary forces increased drastically in May. In the past 24 hours, 12 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) have contracted COVID-19, while 12 jawans of the forces have also recovered from the virus. Till now, over 170 ITBP personnel have tested positive for the disease.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has the highest number of COVID-19 patients. In this paramilitary force, close to 300 personnel contracted coronavirus. Two border men also succumbed to COVID-19. In Tripura alone, close to 125 BSF troops, including two officers have tested positive for coronavirus until now. The number of coronavirus cases in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stands at 106, while three personnel have recovered so far.

On Thursday, coronavirus cases in India rose to 78,003. The COVID-19 death-toll in the country also increased to 2,549. Out of the total cases, 49,219 active cases. More than 26,000 patients have recovered until now. The worst-affected state in India is Maharashtra, where over 25,000 cases have been reported.