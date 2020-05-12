Coronavirus Cases in BSF Inch Closer to 300 After 9 More Jawans Test Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours

BSF | representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 12: Nine more Border Security Force (BSF) troops tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Six personnel of the paramilitary force who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were from Delhi, while two from Tripura and one from Kolkata. All nine BSF personnel are currently undergoing treatment at designated COVID health care hospitals. India Records Spike of 3,604 COVID-19 Cases & 87 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Count Reaches 70,756, Death Toll Rises to 2,293.

Till now, close to 300 BSF troops have contracted the deadly virus. Two BSF jawans also lost their lives after contracting COVID-19. The number of positive cases among the paramilitary force is the highest in Tripura. In this north-eastern state, close to 125 BSF troops, including two officers have tested positive for coronavirus. BSF Reports Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 6 More Jawans Test Positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, Delhi and Kolkata.

According to reports, these jawans belong to two battalions -86th and 138th. The 86th Battalion is currently stationed in Ambassa, the district headquarters of Dhalai, 82 km north of Agartala. In Tripura, 25 family members of BSF troops were also tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, the BSF had reported 18 new cases of COVID-19. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15.

The coronavirus cases are rising among troops of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). In the last 24 hours, two more jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were tested positive for the deadly virus. Till now, 159 ITBP troops have contracted COVID-19. Only one ITBP jawan recovered for the disease. In the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also, there are over 230 active cases.