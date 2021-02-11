Brains and Beauty

Ron Robinson is a veteran Cosmetic Chemist with over 20 years of professional experience, developing groundbreaking skincare products for many of the leading names in the Beauty Industry, including L’Oreal, Estee Lauder and Clinique, and Revlon.

With his experience, he has seen it all: the Good, the Bad, and the U...ntested! He is an established expert in the field, being resident beauty expert for Allure and Refinery29. He is driven by the desire to cut through the confusing sales hype to give the consumer the information they need to make informed purchase decisions.

Following intensive research and development, Ron discovered and patented a breakthrough Vitamin C skincare technology based on the critical stabilisation of Vitamin C, verified by independent Dermatologist testing. With this product that would disrupt the skincare market, he decided to break one of his unwritten rules.

BeautyStat prepares the market for a ‘C’ change

Having worked in research and development for the biggest beauty brands, Ron was unpersuaded to set up his own brand, as there were already so many products on the market. That was until he discovered the Vitamin C serum that will revolutionise the industry.

Having secured verified results on the new technology, in 2019 BeautyStat Cosmetics was launched. Ron’s assessment that the new technology was what consumers had been looking for was vindicated as within BeautyStat’s first 18 months over 300,000 units have been sold, both through retail and direct to consumer sales.

Industry recognition has followed as Esquire Magazine awarded ‘Best Skin Refiner’ for BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner, Elle Magazine gave the ‘Future of Beauty Award Best Eye Cream’ to the Universal C Eye Perfector, and Oprah Magazine’s ‘Best Eye Cream’ accolade to the Eye Perfector, also. Awards from Allure, Harper’s Bazar and Refinery 29 together make up an excellent year and a half for BeautyStat.

In addition to the Refiner and Eye Perfecter, Ron has added a Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream and Moisture Essence to BeautyStat’s range of skincare products.

Not content with that success alone, Ron and BeautyState continue to develop innovative high-performance and verified products to answer beauty need gaps, creating consumer-loved products that they say cannot be lived without. BeautyStat has a rapidly expanding Social Media presence having secured over 114,000 followers on Instagram which seems to justify their boast.

What does Ron ‘C’ for the future of BeautyStat in 2021?

After a meteoric rise since launch, the sky is the limit for BeautyStat in 2021, says Ron. He eyes further online and retail footprint growth with partnerships with Violet Grey, Skinstore, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bluemercury, Dermstore and Saks, as well as shopping channel giants QVC and others. Partnership with IPSY promises to increase the profile of BeautyStat and its product portfolio as they work with their team of Influencers, and expansion into Europe awaits.

New ingredients, products and approaches await and BeautyStat are excited about continuing their mission to launch disruptive and ethically-tested beauty products that consumers really need.