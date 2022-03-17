His love for the horology space has earned him wide recognition on Twitter, where he showcases his exquisite collection.

Many individuals have taken their passion to the next level. They have been able to display their intense love in front of a wide audience, which has won them much acclaim from all quarters. We have one name who is passionate about collecting the best of the world's watches, and one can see his possession on his Twitter@Crypto Aladeen, where he displays the best of what he has. Talking about his passion for collecting watches, he says, "I got my first luxury watch when I was quite young, and fell in love with it at the first glance. Wearing that timeless piece on my wrist made me feel on the top of the world. In a bid to explore this zone farther, I dwelled deep into it by collecting a number of the world's best creations which occupy my space today, and I'm extremely proud to show these beauties to a global audience through my social media."

His taste in watches is very dynamic and keeps changing every month, his followers are well aware of this fact. He admits of observing what the world's popular personalities are wearing on their wrists and makes sure he has one on him at the earliest, if it catches his fancy. Apart from being an avid watch collector, he is also a crypto enthusiast and likes trading in these digital assets. How did he get hooked on to this completely different space? He says, "once while searching for my favourite luxury watch, I came across this website which had Bitcoin as its source for buying watches. This fuelled the curiosity in me to know more about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, and before I knew, I was trading in them."

Today, Aladeen is popular on Twitter as he shares his amazing collection of watches, the reason he has amassed a huge following. People are amazed by the exquisite collection he displays, which are timeless pieces rarely worn by many.