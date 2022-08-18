Mumbai, August 18: The Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for various vacancies of the NCC Special Entry Scheme. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the scheme on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registration for the same began on Wednesday, August 17. The last date to send in the application is September 15, 2022. The Indian Army recruitment drive is being held to fill up 55 Men and Women in NCC Special Entry Scheme. There are 50 posts for men and 5 posts for women up for grabs. India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 98,083 Posts Across 23 Circles At indiapost.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must have a degree from a recognised University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50 percent marks taking into account marks of all the years.

Candidates who are studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50 percent aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. It must be noted that candidates should be between 19 to 25 years of age to apply for the vacancies of NCC Special Entry Scheme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2022 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).