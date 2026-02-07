New Delhi, February 7: Getting a child’s first identification document can often be a source of administrative stress for parents. However, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has streamlined the process for children under five years old. Known as "Baal Aadhaar," this blue-colored card acts as a crucial identity tool for school admissions and government subsidies. Unlike the standard adult Aadhaar, the process for young children is simplified by omitting biometric data collection, instead linking the child’s identity directly to their parents.

The No-Biometric Rule for Toddlers

The most significant difference in applying for a Baal Aadhaar is the absence of fingerprints and iris scans. For children under the age of five, the UIDAI only captures a facial photograph. This is because a child's biometrics, such as fingerprints, are not fully developed and change significantly as they grow. Instead, the child’s Aadhaar is cryptographically linked to the biometric authentication of one of the parents or a legal guardian. Aadhaar Biometric Unlock: How To Unlock Aadhaar Biometric Online Using Website, mAadhaar App and SMS; Step-by-Step Guide.

Essential Documentation

To ensure a smooth application process, parents must provide a specific set of documents. Under current regulations, the following are mandatory:

Birth Certificate: A valid birth certificate issued by the municipal corporation or a notified local government body is the primary document required. For children born after October 1, 2023, a birth certificate is now the mandatory single document for most identity purposes in India.

Parent’s Aadhaar: At least one parent must have a valid Aadhaar card. The address on the child’s card will be pulled directly from the parent’s existing record.

Proof of Relationship (PoR): While the birth certificate usually serves this purpose, hospital discharge slips can sometimes be used for newborns.

Step-by-Step Application Process

While you can book an appointment online to save time, the physical presence of the child at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment Centre is mandatory.

Book an Appointment: Visit the official UIDAI website (myAadhaar) to book an appointment at a nearby center. This helps avoid long queues.

Form Submission: Fill out the "Aadhaar Enrolment Form (Child 0-5 years)" available at the center or downloadable online.

Authentication: The parent must provide their own Aadhaar number and perform biometric authentication (usually a fingerprint scan) to authorize the child’s enrolment.

Photograph: The operator will take a live photo of the child. No fingerprints or iris scans will be requested.

Acknowledgement Slip: Once the process is complete, you will receive an acknowledgement slip containing an Enrolment ID (EID). This can be used to track the status of the application online.

Validity and Future Updates

The Baal Aadhaar remains valid until the child reaches the age of five. It is important to note that the card becomes "inactive" if it is not updated once the child crosses this age threshold. UIDAI Identity Fraud Case: Over 2.5 Crore Aadhaar Numbers of Deceased Persons Deactivated to Prevent Misuse, Government Tells Parliament.

At age five, parents must take the child back to an enrolment center for a "Mandatory Biometric Update" (MBU). During this visit, the child’s ten fingerprints, iris scans, and a fresh facial photograph are recorded. This update is free of cost and is required again when the child turns 15 to ensure the biometrics match their adult profile.

Why Baal Aadhaar Matters

Beyond serving as a proof of identity, the Baal Aadhaar is increasingly necessary for accessing the Digital India ecosystem. It is often a prerequisite for child-specific government welfare schemes, scholarships, and even travel bookings. By linking the child’s ID to the parent, the UIDAI ensures a secure and verifiable way to manage a minor’s identity before they are old enough to provide their own biometric data.

