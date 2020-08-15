Srinagar, August 15: India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. On the occasion of the Independence Day 2020, Indian Army soldiers posted in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir also celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag. The video of the Indian Army officer hoisting the Tri-Colour on a snow-covered peak was shared by news agency ANI. PM Narendra Modi Independence Day 2020 Address From Red Fort.

In the video, the national anthem was played after the flag was hoisted. The entire area was covered with snow. Social distancing measures were followed as the celebrations took place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reacting to the video, netizens hailed Indian Army soldiers for their commitment and dedications towards their duty. Prime Minister Announces National Digital Health Mission, Speaks on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Vision; Here Are Highlights of His August 15 Speech.

Video of Indian Army Soldiers Hoisting National Flag:

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army troops in Gurez sector celebrate #IndependenceDay. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/ILh2MI7Vyr — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards' on this Independence Day. The Indian Army dogs were honoured for their role in different operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the National Flag for the seventh time from the ramparts of Red Fort. In his address. PM Modi spoke against expansionism and a range of issues including coronavirus vaccine, adding that 130 crore Indians have pledged to make India self-reliant (Aatma Nirbhar).

