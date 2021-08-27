The Spencer trailer released and introduced yet another actress in the role of Lady Diana, Kirsten Stewart. Hollywood's fascination for the controversial and perhaps the most loved Royal of the UK, Princess Of Wales Lady Diana just doesn't get old. In her short life, she has seen a lot of upheavals and was the face of several small rebellions. That makes her an exciting subject matter for entertainment purposes. Hence, we not just have movies on her but web shows as well. One of the biggest aspect of these shows and movies is to get the look right and most of them have done a commendable job on it. Today, we take a look at 10 actresses who played the role of Lady Diana. Spencer Teaser Trailer: Meet Kristen Stewart As the Elegant Princess Diana This November at the Theatres (Watch Video)

Caroline Bliss - Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story

Caroline Bliss played Lady Diana in this 1982 movie which charts the journey of the romance between Prince Charles and Diana.

Serena Scott Thomas - Diana: Her True Story

This was a TV movie aired in 1993 based on a book by the same name written by Andrew Morton. It claimed to depict the true life of Princess Of Wales and her tumultuous marriage with Prince Charles.

Julie Cox - Princess in Love

This 1996 movie charts the story of Diana's affair with British riding instructor that shocked the British Monarchy. Cox played the protagonist's role with utmost sincerity.

Amy Seccombe - Diana: A Tribute to the People’s Princess

The 1998 TV movie explored Diana's relationship with her sons William and Harry. It also takes a look at her final year before the tragic accident. Affairs are explored here too. While Seccombe did a decent job of being a smart and intelligent Diana, her looks fell short. Entertainment News | Prince William, Prince Harry Happily Reunite at Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling Event

Genevieve O'Reilly - Diana: Last Days of a Princess

TLC's docudrama was again about Lady Diana's final years. Reilley was seen as Princess Of Wales in the drama reenactments.

Lesley Harcourt - William & Catherine: A Royal Romance

This 2011 Hallmark movie was about the love story between Prince William and a commoner Kate Middleton and how they navigated the demanding world of English royalty.

Naomi Watts - Diana

This 2011 movie talks about Lady Diana's affair with a heart surgeon played by Naveen Andrews. Naomi Watts stepped into the shoes of the late princess but critics didn't find the film to be as great as the lady it's showing.

The Crown - Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin is presently the most famous actress to play Lady Diana in a series. This Netflix original show charts the journey of the royal family of England with focus on Queen Elizabeth II. She has already won awards for her role of the princess. Corrin got the look and the mannerisms quite right.

Kirsten Stewart - Spencer

Kirsten Stewart in Pablo Larrain's Spencer looks quite similar to Lady Diana and we will give her that. But remains to be seen how she manages to get the mannerisms right. The movie is about the weekend Diana decided to move on from Prince Charles and give up her future as the Queen Consort of England.

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown season 5

Elizabeth Debicki will take the baton from Emma Corrin to play the older Lady Diana in the upcoming season of The Crown.

Who among these 10 actresses do you think, got the look perfectly right?

