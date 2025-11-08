Kolkata, November 8: Kolkata Fatafat, commonly referred to as Kolkata FF, is a well-known satta matka-style lottery game played in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal. The game is organized under local city supervision and gives participants a chance to place bets by choosing specific numbers. The results are declared several times throughout the day. Players can view the Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 8, 2025, on several websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. In this article, we provide the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart featuring the latest Kolkata FF live winning numbers where participants can track the timely updates.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery takes place every day, allowing Kolkata residents to take part regularly. The game consists of eight rounds daily, referred to as “bazi,” with winning numbers announced after each draw. Continue reading to view the Kolkata FF Result Chart for November 8, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 7, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 8, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 567 190 788 170 8 0 3 8

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In India, although betting and gambling are generally illegal, lotteries are permitted in at least 13 states across the country. Some lotteries are also organised by state governments and others are operated by private entities. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Readers must know that playing lottery games can have serious negative effects on financial stability and mental health, especially for those with low income, as frequent participation can lead to significant monetary losses and addiction risks.

