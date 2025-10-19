Kolkata, October 19: Participants of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can now view the latest winning numbers for October 19, 2025, as the official Kolkata FF results have been announced. The draw unfolds across eight rounds, known as “bazis”, The first round begins at 10 AM, with new results published every 90 minutes throughout the day. Players can track each round’s results in real time by visiting websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, where live charts and updated results are made available. This allows lottery enthusiasts to stay up to date and ensure they don’t miss any of the winning numbers.

Kolkata FF is a widely played lottery legally organised under the supervision of state authorities in West Bengal. Those wishing to take part need to be present in Kolkata and choose their numbers for several rounds of the game. Keep scrolling to stay informed with the latest Kolkata FF Result and view the full result chart for October 19 to see if luck is on your side. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 19, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Players of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery have several chances to win during the day, with a total of eight rounds conducted throughout the day on a daily basis. Besides West Bengal, lotteries are also legally permitted in a few other Indian states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra.

While lottery games may seem like an easy way to earn quick money or test one’s luck, they can often result in financial losses instead of profits. LatestLY advises readers to play responsibly and stay mindful of the possible risks and negative impacts associated with gambling and lottery participation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).