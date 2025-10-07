Kolkata, October 7: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, also popularly known as Kolkata FF Result, for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, is eagerly awaited by players. The popular Satta Matka-style lottery game played exclusively in Kolkata has gained popularity with participants trying their luck daily. The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery (Kolkata FF Lottery) continues to attract participants daily with its unique format. Every day, the Kolkata Fatafat Result is declared in eight rounds called as “bazis”, starting from 10:00 AM and continuing until 8:30 PM. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or the Kolkata FF Result Chart for October 7 online at sites like kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 6, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The local authorities in West Bengal’s capital city announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result timely and hence players of the Fatafat lottery can view the Kolkata FF live winning numbers online through the above shared online links. Scroll down and stay updated with the Kolkata FF Result and view the complete result chart. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 7, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 356 4

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Players who have participated in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result to test their luck each day. The systematic schedule informs players of the exact timing and locations where results are announced, ensuring they receive updates promptly. Even if you are a regular participant in this lottery or a first-time player, using these online result links is crucial to staying informed about the latest outcomes.

