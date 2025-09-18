Kolkata, September 18: The Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, lottery results for September 18, 2025, will be declared today. Players can check the live Kolkata Fatafat Result and Kolkata FF result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkatatt.in to stay updated with the latest winning numbers. Managed by local authorities in Kolkata, West Bengal, the game has gained immense popularity among locals. It follows a Satta Matka-style format where participants select numbers and place bets throughout the week.

The live results are announced progressively across multiple rounds, keeping players engaged all day. Kolkata FF features eight rounds, or "Bazis", conducted every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM. Each round’s results can be checked online, offering players quick access to the Kolkata Fatafat Result for the day. The lottery is exclusive to Kolkata, requiring participants to be physically present in the city. Enthusiasts can view the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the portals or by scrolling down. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 18, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

There are 13 states in India, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legally permitted. Kolkata FF is played in a Satta Matka-style format, where participants select numbers across multiple rounds, called "Bazis", and must calculate passing record numbers to win, making the game more challenging than regular lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night. Players looking for guidance can find numerous YouTube tutorials that explain strategies, timing, and how to interpret result charts effectively. While the game enjoys widespread popularity in Kolkata, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal and monetary repercussions.

