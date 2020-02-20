Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 20, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 20: The lottery results for the states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala and Nagaland will be announced online on Thursday, February 20 at the official Lottery Sambad website. People who have purchased the lottery tickets for these states can check the lottery results for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery online at official website of Lottery Sambad - lotterysambadresult.in. The lottery is held three times a day and the lucky draw takes place every day in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland.

The Lottery Sambad lottery results for Sikkim state lottery has been declared at 11.55 am on Thursday. For West Bengal, the lottery results will be announced at 4 pm on Thursday followed by the lucky draw results of Nagaland state lottery at 8 pm on February 20. Apart from these states, the lucky draw lottery results for Kerala Lottery will be out today and can be viewed online on the official website.

The Sikkim state lottery for Thursday is named as 'Dear Precious Morning' where the lucky draw winner will win Rs 1 crore, the second prize winner will get Rs 9000 and the third prize winner in the Sikkim lottery will be awarded Rs 500. As per the official lottery sambad website, the lottery ticket price for the state lottery ticket in Sikkim is just Rs 6.

The state lottery for West Bengal for Thursday is named as 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi'. The first prize winner will win Rs 50 Lakh while the second prize winner will get Rs 9000 followed by Rs 500 for the third prize winner. The ticket prize remains the same i.e. Rs 6. The Nagaland state lottery for Thursday is named as 'Dear Falcon Evening' where the lucky draw winner will get an award of Rs 1 crore.