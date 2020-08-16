Kolkata, August 16: The draw results of Sambad lotteries sold in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim, and results of Kerala lotteries will be announced online today i.e August 15 at lotterysambadresult.in. The draw results of Sambad lottery sold in Sikkim has been announced. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery will be declared at 4 pm, followed by Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results at 8 pm.

Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in. The Sunday's Sambad lottery in Sikkim is named "Dear Love Morning". West Bengal's Sunday Sambad lottery is known as "Dear Banglashree Ichamati". In Nagaland, Sunday's lottery is called "Dear Hawk Evening". The lottery sambad ticket costs Rs 6 and carries the first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Apart from Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland, lottery results for Kerala "Pournami RN-436" will be announced. The Kerala lottery results can be checked on keralalotteries.com. The lottery results for Assam, which is conducted by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)', will be announced today.

