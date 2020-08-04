Lottery Results Today: The draw results of Sambad lottery for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland, and Kerala lotteries will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in today i.e August 4. The results of Sambad lottery for Sikkim has been announced. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery will be declared at 4 pm and at 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced.

Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in. West Bengal's "DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TORSHA" lottery ticket's draw results will be announced at 4 pm. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery ticket, namely "DEAR PARROT EVENING", will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in.

With cash prize worth Rs 80 lakh, Kerala's "Pournami RN-436" lottery ticket's draw result will also be announced along with the Sambad lottery results. The result can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. People can also check the results on the direct link for Kerala lottery results.

