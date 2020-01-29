Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of January 29, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery Results (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, January 29: The Lottery Sambad online results for the states of West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala will be announced on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, on lottery Sambad official website. People who have brought the ticket can check the results for West Bengal state lottery, Nagaland state lottery, Sikkim state lottery, and Kerala state lottery at lotterysambadresult.in.

The Lottery Sambad is held three times every day. The lottery has different names in West Bengal, Nagaland, and Sikkim and the lucky draw is held every day. The results for Sikkim is announced at 11:55 am, for West Bengal and Nagaland the results are out at 4 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The result for Sikkim state lottery named "Dear Cherished Morning" has been released on the official website of Lottery Sambad. Here is the direct link for the Sikkim lottery result. The lucky winner gets a grand prize of Rs 1 crore. The second price is Rs 9000 and third is Rs 500.

The lottery for the West Bengal state for Wednesday is named as "Dear Bangalalakshmi Raidak" and lottery result will be announced at 4 pm. The first prize Rs 50 Lakh. The Nagaland state lottery for Wednesday is called "Dear Eagle Evening" and the lucky draw will open at 8 pm.