NEQSOL Holding has won a prestigious Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for excellence in Succession and Career Management. NEQSOL Holding received the award for its Succession Readiness Program (SRP), which creates valuable, constructive career development opportunities for NEQSOL Holding management team, ensuring that the company has the critical talent required to achieve its strategic ambitions. The international holding’s win was announced on 23 August 2021.

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognise outstanding work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

NEQSOL’s SRP has been recognised for its unique customisability and for its ability to create synergies across the international holding’s subsidiary companies. The program assesses plans for the company’s succession needs whilst also supporting the growth of existing leaders through tailored development processes.

Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“It’s a great honor to have received such a prestigious award in an area that is so important to our business. We promote excellence in every aspect of our work and our strategic ambition is to support all of our businesses to become regional market leaders. Human capital is our company’s greatest asset, and talented management is essential to achieving our business goals. We are proud that our talent management program has been recognised internationally.”

Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“We are tremendously excited to receive this award from the Brandon Hall Group. This recognition highlights our deep commitment to talent and succession management and helps consolidate our success on the way to excellence.”

Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program, said:

“Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers.”