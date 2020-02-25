Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged on February 25, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 25: Fuel price in India remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to a sharp decline in crude oil rates. The prices of petrol are at a five-month low while that of diesel are at a seven-month low, reports said. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the retail pump price of petrol was Rs 77.67 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.01 in Delhi, Rs 74.65 per litre in Kolkata while in Chennai, petrol was priced at Rs 74.81.

Meanwhile, the pump price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 67.80 per litre, Rs 64.70 per litre in Delhi, Rs 68.32 per litre in Chennai and Rs 67.02 per litre in Kolkata. Reports inform amid fear and panic over the coronavirus , now named as COVID-19 in China, crude oil price fell by 4 percent on Monday. COVID-19 was detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province and has since spread to more than 20 other countries.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on February 25, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 77.67 Rs 67.80 Delhi Rs 72.01 Rs 64.70 Chennai Rs 74.81 Rs 68.32 Kolkata Rs 74.65 Rs 67.02

The petrol and diesel prices in India dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate. India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements. The domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight.