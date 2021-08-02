A quest to change the ongoing fitness scenario of India made Rishabh Kumar start an Instagram page to reach the audience easily. The name of this page is " Train Insane " and its content goes beyond the realm of conventional fitness ideas.

But this just did not happen overnight. It was a result of years of research and reading and diving into every known academic resource regarding health and fitness. Rishabh dived into every book in the library to enhance his knowledge. After all, guiding someone in terms of fitness requires expertise. Rishabh was helped and supported by Lalit Kumar Yadav, who is actively into bodybuilding.

Rishabh and Lalit even went further to meet various national and international athletes to understand their fitness regime. They even met with various doctors to understand common diseases such as: diabetes, thyroid.

Eventually, they made their Instagram page and initially started posting what they were learning throughout, and since their content and findings were unique- people loved that. They have been true to their content, posting only what is 100% authentic.

Within 2 years, Train Insane reached 11 lakh followers. Many people have found the right advice on their page. Very soon, a huge crowd was watching their content and learning various tips. Rishabh also ventured into training people for their fitness. Till now Rishabh and Lalit have trained 7 national athletes and some popular celebrities.

Overall they seem to have changed the lives of 14,000 people by meticulously guiding them to a fitness plan, proper diet and exercise.

Train Insane and their bite sized fitness content can be consumed at (@train_insane_era)

Rishabh Kumar remarks, "The idea of having a fit life is very fascinating but working towards it is a task. Fitness is usually restricted to the sports and celebrity genre. I want to change that. Fitness and a healthy life is everyone's right and responsibility. But with that comes a layer of myths. Regular Indians are swimming in a pool of myths and stereotypes. We aim to break them and provide to our audience the correct way to be fit- for themselves and their family!"