Road Safety World Series 2020: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of India Legends vs West Indies Legends and Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Traffic Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 7: Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of India Legends vs West Indies Legends cricket match today and Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match on Sunday. The traffic restrictions will be in force from 3 pm to 12 midnight on both days. The first two matches of Road Safety World Series 2020 will be played at Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Churchgate. Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details You Need to Know.

The series will feature some big names from India, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and South Africa like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brad Hodge, Ajantha Mendis and Tillakaratne Dilshan. Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara, Unacademy Road Safety World Series 2020, 80% Tickets Sold within 72 Hours.

Following Changes Have Been Made in Routine Traffic Pattern

"D" Road will be one way (from West to East) from its junction with NS Road (Marine Drive) towards the Junction of "E" and "C" Road.

"C" Road will be one way (from east to west) for vehicular traffic from its junction of "E" Road towards the junction of NS Road.

"E" Road will be one way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction "D" Road towards its junction of "C" Road.

No Parking Zones

"D" Road "C" Road from the junction of NS Road to the junction of "E Road.

"E" Road from the junction of "D" Road upto "C" Road.

"F" Road from the junction of NS Road to the junction of "G" Road.

"E" Cross Road from the junction of "F" Road to the junction of "G" Road.

NS Road South Bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction

MK Road both the bounds from Churchgate Junction to Anandila Poddar Marg Junction.

Mumbai Police Tweet:

Dear Mumbaikars, Please be advised about the alternate routes & diversions on account of India v/s West Indies and Australia v/s Sri Lanka T-20 Cricket Match at Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate. Following arrangements have been made on 7th & 8th March 2020 from 15:00hrs. To 24:00hrs. pic.twitter.com/hjqpWsSRFF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 7, 2020

People can pay and park their vehicles at following places: NCPA (Dead End) pay and park, NCPA Gate No 4, Mafatlal Centre, CR2 Mall (MMRDA pay and park), Parsi/Islam Gymkhana service road, Jamanlal Bajaj Road and Vinay K Shah Marg.

Road Safety World Series 2020 is aimed to create awareness about road safety. Each team will play the other teams once in the first round. The two top teams after completion of all matches will face off in the final. Two of these matches will be played at Wankhede, four at MCA stadium in Pune, four at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and final at Brabourne Stadium on 22 March.