Mumbai, Sep 24: India's benchmark equity index S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 60,000-mark milestone during Friday's early morning trade session. The Nifty too touched a record intra-day high of 17,927.20 points.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,166.69 points at 9.15 a.m. just after the pre-open session. Sensex Crosses 60,000 Mark for the First Time.

The Sensex opened at 60,158.76 points from its previous close of 59,885.36 points.

The broader NSE Nifty50 traded above the 17,900-mark. It opened at 17,897.45 points from its previous close of 17,822.95 points.

