Mumbai, December 16: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) has once again organised the thrilling Shillong Teer, and players across Meghalaya are eager to check the latest Shillong Teer Results for Thursday, December 16, 2025. The game includes Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, held at the Polo Ground in Shillong and other key venues. Participants place bets on numbers from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The winning numbers are announced in two rounds, adding excitement for players tracking their predictions. For live updates, enthusiasts can view the Shillong Teer result online today.

Today’s Shillong Teer Result Chart for Tuesday, December 16, 2025, is now available, showing winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 across all game variants. Players can check results on platforms like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer, a unique combination of skill and chance, continues to attract crowds eager to see if their predictions match the winning numbers. Whether it’s Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Ladrymbai, today’s results promise the usual thrill. Stay updated with live Shillong Teer Results and check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart online now. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 15, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 16, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 online through websites. The results are announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. To view today’s outcome, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 16, 2025" on platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These websites provide live updates of winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Results below to see the full Shillong Teer Result Chart for both rounds and verify their predictions. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Meghalaya’s popular Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Players place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows that hit the target, with the winning numbers determined accordingly.

Shillong Teer is conducted from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, at venues like the Polo Ground in Shillong, Khanapara, and Jowai. The game operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a regulated and culturally significant lottery in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).