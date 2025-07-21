Mumbai, July 21: The Shillong Teer Results of today, July 21, 2025, are eagerly awaited by lottery enthusiasts and participants alike. The results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared online shortly. Players who have placed their bets are looking forward to checking the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart. The Shillong Teer Result is displayed on several websites, including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Players can also access the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 21 below.

The Shillong Teer game, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is an exciting and traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya. Today’s Shillong Teer Result will reflect the outcomes of the two rounds of archery shots, with the winning numbers determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. For those following the results, the Shillong Teer Result of July 21, 2025, can be found on the aforementioned websites, providing all the information you need for both rounds of the game. Players can also scroll below to view the complete list. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 21, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and, you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for July 21, 2025," and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which presents the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Results are typically announced around 10:30 PM, with the final round concluding by 9 PM. For players’ convenience, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results are available below, offering a quick glance at today’s outcomes. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 18

Second Round - 40

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 23

Second Round - 30

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

