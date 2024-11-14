Mumbai, November 14: The Shillong Teer Results will be announced on Thursday, November 14, by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The Shillong Teer lottery games include multiple variations like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game involves archers shooting arrows at targets, with the winning numbers determined by the last two digits of the arrows that hit the target. Check the Shillong Teer Result of today below.

The game has two rounds - Round 1 is played in the morning, and Round 2 is played in the evening. Participants eagerly await the results of both rounds on November 14. They place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, and the results are determined by the number of arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 13 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Shillong Teer Result for November 14, 2024, will be available online on dedicated websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and teerresults.com. Once the games conclude, players can check the results by scrolling down or visiting these websites.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 05

Second Round - 93

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 54

Second Round - 02

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 96

Second Round - 37

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 65

Second Round - 97

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 22

Second Round - 95

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 29

Second Round - 56

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 21

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 44

Second Round - 57

Shillong Teer Result on November 14, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds, with Round 1 beginning at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following shortly after. After the completion of both rounds, the winning numbers for each game, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, are announced. The results are declared shortly after the games conclude and can be easily accessed online. To check the results, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, or teerresults.com. Simply scroll down to find the section labelled "Shillong Teer Result for November 14, 2024", and you will find the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya, India. The game is a type of lottery and is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It is conducted by KHASA, and participants place bets on the number of arrows that will hit the target during the archery event. While gambling is banned in most parts of India, certain states like Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Nagaland have legalised and regulated lottery-based games, including Shillong Teer. The game is popular among the locals and is played in a regulated manner, with the results declared throughout the day.

