Kolkata, November 30: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new online verification feature to help electors confirm whether their enumeration forms have been uploaded during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026. The update, available on the Voters’ Service Portal, aims to improve transparency, reduce delays, and ensure accuracy in the preparation of electoral rolls across States.

Under SIR 2026, voters have been submitting their enumeration forms either through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or online. To simplify the process, the ECI has rolled out a four-step method to check the upload status of these forms. SIR Form Online Submission: Know How To Fill and Submit Your Enumeration Form Online.

How to Check Your Form Upload Status

Visit voters.eci.gov.in and click on ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ under the SIR section. Log in using your mobile number or EPIC number with an OTP. First-time users must sign up. Select your State , enter your EPIC (Voter ID) number , and click ‘Search’ . View the status on screen.

If uploaded, the portal shows: “Your form has already been submitted. For more details contact your BLO.”

If not uploaded, a blank enumeration form appears, indicating pending digitisation.

What If Your Details Don’t Show Up?

The ECI advises electors to wait, as BLOs are uploading data in phases and may take time due to high workload. If incorrect or unexpected information appears, voters should immediately contact their BLO for clarification. SIR Process Explained: From Printing of Enumeration Forms to Final Electoral Roll Publication, Here’s How Election Commission Will Hold SIR Exercise in 12 States and UTs.

Why This Verification Matters

Accurate enumeration is essential for error-free and updated electoral rolls. With the new digital verification mechanism, electors can now track their form status in real time, reducing chances of missing names or inaccurate entries in the final rolls.

The ECI has set 4 December as the last date for BLOs to complete form uploads. Voters are encouraged to recheck the portal after some time and report discrepancies directly to their BLO for faster resolution.

