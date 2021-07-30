Although spirituality and explaining its application is a broad concept, it has room for different perspectives and this is where we find Ugo Eze. Attaining peace and helping people to achieve it, can have a considerable impact. Ugo Eze, a content creator and podcast host from New York City, has been striving to uplift the lives of people who are in need of hope and light. This content is full of hope and awareness about self-care and positive energy. He is widely known for the podcast and the mindful guests who grace his podcast with their presence.

Apart from the engaging edutainment and entertainment, Ugo Eze took a unique approach to create an impact in the life of his audience with the help of his podcast. He fuses conversations on faith and hope with topics such as mental health, fitness, finances, everyday concerns that everyday people face. His content is all about giving his audience a ray of hope to improve their lives and make positive choices.

Who is Ugo Eze?

Ugo Eze is an oncology nurse and nurse practitioner student who is based in New York City. Being in such a profession, he has witnessed countless people at the final moments of their lives, holding hands with their family, hoping for a miracle to happen. These moments are tough to witness, even for any experienced healthcare professional. Ugo believes such dark times help you realize the value and importance of helping spread love, light and hope, while we have the opportunity. Ugo's dad passed away due to cancer, and it was one of the most challenging moments of his life. This incident gave birth to his podcast "In search of Hope." By creating meaningful content that impacts people's lives, Ugo has made a name for himself as a person people can relate to and rely on for a positive message when needed. He has a massive following on social media channels and podcast streaming platforms. Currently, he has over 15K followers on Instagram.

About in "In search of Hope."

Ugo Eze started the “In Search of Hope Podcast” in 2019. It started after his father passed away. He decided that he wants to create an impact and bring Hope to people's lives and speak to those who were in a similar position as he was. With this podcast, he aims to share joy, humor, bring a sense of Hope, and encourage his audience to believe that the world is full of beauty and light. Everyone faces dark times in the span of their lives, but not everyone has friends or family who can encourage them through it. This podcast helps bridge that gap.

He has had many notable guests that have graced the podcast, like award-winning singers, musicians, real estate moguls, professional athletes, and community leaders. Ugo Eze's future goal is to host public events with the podcast and throw worship music concerts, and intimate events, in order to bring the In Search of Hope Podcast community together, in the physical form. Indeed the world needs more people like Ugo Eze to focus on helping to heal the world.