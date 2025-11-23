Lucknow, November 23: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign for updating the voter list is underway across Uttar Pradesh, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting door-to-door verification in every assembly constituency. Verification forms have already reached lakhs of homes, and officials are closely monitoring the uploading and processing of these forms to ensure error-free execution.

According to a Jagran.com report, Maharajganj District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma is personally overseeing the campaign. He has instructed all officials to ensure that form distribution, verification and uploading are done with complete diligence. Apart from BLOs stationed at each polling booth for the district’s 19,92,459 voters, a team of supervisors is working in the field to collect updates and relay them to the control room for continuous tracking. Dedicated staff members are monitoring the online submission status round the clock. Authorities have also issued a clear warning that submitting voter forms at more than one location may lead to an FIR. Additional District Magistrate Dr Prashant Kumar has reiterated that no laxity in the SIR process will be tolerated. SIR Form Online Submission: Know How To Fill and Submit Your Enumeration Form Online.

Clarification on Names Missing from 2003 Voter List

Many voters in Maharajganj have expressed confusion about the old 2003 voter list. The administration has clarified that a voter’s name will not be removed merely because it was absent in the 2003 list. All eligible voters must fill out the SIR form regardless of their status in that record. Voter List Download: Know How To Check Voter List and Download Voter ID Online.

After the provisional voter list is released, those whose names were not present in 2003 will receive a notice asking them to submit one approved document for verification. Once verified, their names will be retained.

Officials have directed BLOs to maintain full transparency and urged citizens not to fall for rumours. No eligible voter will be removed without proper verification.

Documents Required for Retaining Your Name

Any one of the following 13 documents is acceptable for verification:

Aadhaar Card

Passport

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Ration Card

Bank/Post Office Passbook

MNREGA Job Card

Kisan Passbook/Kisan Credit Card

Government Pension Book/Pension ID

Student ID (Recognised Institute)

Insurance Policy Document

ID from Government Department/Union

Birth Certificate or Age Certificate

In short, the administration has assured that no genuine voter will be excluded during the SIR campaign. By submitting any one of the approved documents, eligible citizens can easily confirm their inclusion in the updated voter list and avoid any confusion caused by old records or rumours.

