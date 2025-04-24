In a tense development amid heightened border concerns, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the Punjab border. Constable PK Singh, a member of the 182nd battalion, was apprehended on Wednesday, April 23, across the Ferozepur border while accompanying farmers. The jawan, in uniform and carrying his service rifle, had reportedly moved ahead to rest in the shade before being detained by the Pakistan Rangers. Officials confirmed that a flag meeting between the two forces is currently underway to ensure his early release. BSF officials stressed that “these steps reflect India’s serious concerns over cross-border hostilities and reaffirm that peace and provocation cannot co-exist.” Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Holds National Security Committee Meeting To Discuss India’s Move To Suspend Indus Water Treaty and Downgrade Diplomatic Ties (Watch Video).

BSF Jawan Held by Pakistan Rangers in Punjab

These steps reflect India's serious concerns over cross-border hostilities and reaffirm that peace and provocation cannot co-exist: BSF. Pakistan Rangers detains BSF jawan who accidentally crossed Punjab border; flag meeting on between two forces for early release: Officials. pic.twitter.com/WPcWKu4F7i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2025

