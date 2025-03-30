A luxury car Lamborghini ran over two pedestrians on a footpath near an under-construction building in Sector 94 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday evening, March 30. A video has surfaced showing a red Lamborghini on the footpath and workers wearing safety helmets and orange jackets running towards it. They open the door, and a man asks the driver, "Stunt zyaada seekh liye ho?" (Have you learned a lot of stunts?) The man then adds, "Tumhe pata hai yahan kitne log mar chuke hain?" (Do you know how many people have died here?) To which the driver, with a casual tone, responds, "Koi mar gaya hai idhar?" (Has anyone died here?). The UP police said the two workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are out of danger. Jaguar XE Accident in Noida: Minor Boy Suffers Severe Injuries After Luxury Car Driven by 22-Year-Old Hits Him From Behind While Jogging Near Stellar Jeevan Society in UP.

Noida Lamborghini Accident

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A Lamborghini car hit two workers sitting on a footpath near the M3M project in Sector 94. Both workers were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Police arrested the driver on the spot and seized the car. The accused, who is involved in buying and… pic.twitter.com/w0H1xbsYyK — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2025

