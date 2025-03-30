Noida, March 30: A Lamborghini hit two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction building in sector 94 here on Sunday, police said. The injured, labourers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said. A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car. Noida Lamborghini Accident: Luxury Sports Car Runs Over 2 Near Under-Construction Building in Sector 94 (Watch Video).

Following this, someone in the video could be heard saying, "police ko bulao (call the police)". Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station told PTI, "In the car accident two labourers were injured and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs." The accident happened adjacent to an under-construction building, he said. Noida: 2 Injured After Lamborghini Hits Them; Driver Arrested.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A Lamborghini car hit two workers sitting on a footpath near the M3M project in Sector 94. Both workers were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Police arrested the driver on the spot and seized the car. The accused, who is involved in buying and… pic.twitter.com/w0H1xbsYyK — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2025

"The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," he added. During questioning he told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. Further investigation is underway, Singh said.