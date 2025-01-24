New Delhi, January 24: Truecaller has introduced a feature update for iPhone users. The new update brings advanced features to enhance caller identification and spam blocking. The Truecaller new feature uses Apple’s latest technology to provide real-time Caller ID and automatic spam blocking in iOS to match the capabilities which were already available on Android devices.

The update for Truecaller is because of Apple's new Live Caller ID Lookup framework, which was launched with iOS 18. The framework allows apps to provide live caller identification and to maintain user privacy through encryption. Truecaller now uses its global database and advanced AI technology to identify a larger number of calls. LinkedIn Faces Lawsuit Over Sharing Users’ Private Data With 3rd Parties To Train AI Models.

As per reports, Truecaller has more than 2.6 million paying subscribers, with around 7,50,000 of those users on iOS. They reportedly contribute around 40% of Truecaller’s Premium revenue. Prior to the release of iOS 18, Truecaller had to depend on a locally saved dictionary containing a limited number of phone numbers on iOS devices.

The upgrade allows for the identification of all types of calls, which offers iPhone users an enhancement in protection against unwanted calls. The update also brings a Premium Family Plan, which enables users to share premium benefits, including the Truecaller AI Assistant, with up to four additional family members. These new features are available globally for Truecaller Premium subscribers. OpenAI o3-Mini AI Model Will Be Available for Free to ChatGPT Users, Says Sam Altman.

How To Activate Truecaller’s New Feature on iOS 18.2?

To enable Truecaller’s new features on iOS 18.2, you need to follow a few steps. First, make sure you have the Truecaller app for iPhone version 14.0 or later installed on your device. Next, navigate to your iPhone's Settings, then go to Apps, select Phone, and find Call Blocking & Identification. Here, you should enable all the Truecaller switches and then reopen the app to complete the activation process.

