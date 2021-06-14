Jammu, Jun 14: A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a train at the railway station here, officials said on Monday.

The train had reached the Jammu Railway Station from Odisha and was parked in the washing line when Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel spotted the body on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Government Medical College for post-mortem and identification.