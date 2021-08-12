Srinagar, Aug 12: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel on Thursday after the ultras opened fired at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

The convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it was attacked, they said.

"Terrorists opened fire at a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district," an official said.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries in the attack but the assailants were trapped.

"Terrorists fired upon BSF convey at NHW #Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped," the Kashmir zone police quoted IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as saying.

The spokesperson said reinforcements have reached the spot and senior officers of the police, CRPF and the Army were also present there.