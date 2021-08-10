Srinagar, August 10: Terrorists on Tuesday hurled grenade at security forces in Srinagar's Hari Singh High Street. Five civilians were reported to be injured in the terrorist attack. According to reports, the terrorists targetted a bunker of SSB with a grenade. The incident took place at around 2:40 pm. There has been no injury to any security force personnel. It is the second incident of terror attack in Srinagar. Earlier in the day, terrorists attacked a CRPF road opening party at at Kralcheck.

Tweets BY ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorists hurled grenade at security forces at Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar today, few civilians injured; details awaited (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/eJrxmcnEik — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir | Five civilians were injured in grenade attack on security personnel at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar today — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir | At around 2.40pm, a miscreant targeted a bunker of SSB with a grenade. There has been no injury to any security force personnel: Kishore Prasad, DIG CRPF, in Srinagar — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)