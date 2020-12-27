On December 27, 1911, the song "Jana Gana Mana" was first heard on the public stage in the Calcutta (now Kolkata) session of the Indian National Congress, in front of leaders like then Congress President Bishan Narayan Dar, Ambika Charan Mazumdar and Bhupendra Nath Bose. The Hindi version of the national anthem was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950, and the national song was first published under the title "Bharat Vidhata" in Tattva Bodhini Patrika in January, 1912. It was translated in English in 1919 with the title "Morning Song of India". So today as we celebrate our national anthem, here are a few things you might want to know about the Rabindranath Tagore Creation! Jana Gana Mana Was Sung For The First Time on December 27, 1911; Know More About The National Anthem of India.

How Did 'Jana Gana Mana' Become a National Anthem?

When the country became independent and the Constituent Assembly sat for the first time on the night of 14 August 1947 that concluded with 'Jana Gana Mana'. On January 24, 1950, the assembly sat to sign the Constitution of India. Meanwhile, the first President Rajendra Prasad officially declared 'Jana Gana Mana' as the national anthem and 'Vande Mataram' as the national anthem.

Tagore himself sang this song for the first time in 1919 at Besant Theosophical College in Andhra Pradesh. The College Administration made turned it into a morning prayer. Tagore gave the title 'The Morning Song of India' to the English version. He also prepared the musical notation of the song. This notation uses the song in its original style. After the formation of the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana' was sung for the first time under the leadership of Poornima Banerjee. The song is written in Bengali's 'Sadhu Bhasa'. This song was used in the 1945 film Hamrahi. Even before it became a national anthem, The Doon School of Dehradun made it its official song.



The national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" Sung By Rabindra Nath Tagore (Watch Video):

27th Dec #TheDayInHistory National anthem "Jana Gana Mana" written by #RabindranathTagore was first sung in the #calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress #OnThisDay in 1911. It was officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly as the national anthem on 24th Jan 1950 pic.twitter.com/zJaVY1Le5k — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) December 27, 2020

There are rules for playing or singing a national anthem that must be followed to show respect. The entire national anthem is sung in 52 seconds. It is compulsory to remain in careful posture during the National Anthem.

