New Delhi, Aug 2: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs 3.35 crore in the case of Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Gowramma, Ex-Corporator (Azad Nagar), Bangalore in a Disproportionate Asset case.

The ED initiated an investigation into the money laundering case on the basis of chargesheet filed by Karnataka Lokayukta Police, against Gowramma and her husband C. Govindraju for the offence committed under Section 13(1)(e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120(B) of Indian Penal Code. Patra Chawl Land Scam Case: ED Arrests Sanjay Raut in Money Laundering Case, Seizes Rs 11.5 Lakh in Cash

The ED learnt through the investigation that Gowramma, while being corporator, misused her official position and generated proceeds of crime in collusion with her husband Govindaraju and laundered the generated proceeds of crime by crediting the same to their bank accounts and by acquiring various immovable properties.

The ED has alleged that the accused have acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 3.46 Crore during the check period from FY 2010-11 to FY 2012-13.

The immovable properties thus identified include agricultural land, residential plots as well as commercial sites.

