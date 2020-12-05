Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed on December 6 every year to mark the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was an eminent Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who played a key role in the activation of Dalit Buddhist Movement as well as protests and fights for labour rights as well as women’s rights. Mahaparinirvan Din celebration is a way of reminding people of the key teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar and celebrating his life and contributions to the country. People, therefore, share Images and Wallpaper of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahaparinirvan Diwas messages, Quotes and Sayings by Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahaparinirvan Din WhatsApp Stickers and Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas Facebook Status Pictures.

Dr Ambedkar studied Buddhism for years and then finally converted to Buddhism in 1956 in Nagpur. He was truly inspired by the teachings of Buddhism and travelled to Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) to attend a meeting of the World Fellowship of Buddhists. He dedicates a lot of time researching Buddhism and In 1955, he founded the Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha or the Buddhist Society of India. In fact, he had completed his last work, The Buddha and his Dhamma, just a few days before his death on December 6. Constitution Day 2020 Wishes And National Law Day HD Images: Twitterati Thank BR Ambedkar For Drafting the Constitution of India With Messages & Greetings on Samvidhan Divas.

One of the main principles and goals of Buddhism is Parinirvan. It is a Sanskrit term which talks about the possibility of achievement of Nirvana after death if they have attained nirvana in their life. According to Mahaparinibbana Sutta(Buddhist text), the death of Lord Buddha is considered as the original Mahaparinirvan. In line with this, December 6 is celebrated as Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas. As we prepare to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020, here are some Images and Wallpaper of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahaparinirvan Diwas messages, Quotes and Sayings by Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahaparinirvan Din WhatsApp Stickers and Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the spirit of self-confidence and fight against oppression be with us on this Mahaparinirvan Day and always!

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Mahaparinirvan Din ka Abhivaadan

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Mahaparinirvan Diwas ki Vinamra Abhivaadan

Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020

Dr Ambedkar was considered as a Buddhist leader by his followers. He contributed immensely for the eradication of untouchability in India. In 1954, at the "World Buddhist Council" held in Kathmandu, Nepal, Buddhist monks awarded Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar the highest title of Buddhism "Bodhisattva". His famous book "The Buddha and his Dhamma" is the "scripture" of Indian Buddhists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).