12 CRPF Troops Test Positive For Coronavuris, 1 Dies, Number of COVID-19 Cases in Paramilitary Force Rises to 47 in Delhi

Coronavirus in India (Photo credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 28: Twelve Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Tuesday. The total number of CRPF troops who have diagnosed with COVID-19 increased to 47 in the national capital territory. Out of the total infected soldiers, one jawan died on Tuesday. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Has Improved to 23.3%, Says Health Ministry; Doubling Rate of COVID-19 Cases Stands at 10.2 Days.

According to reports, the deceased jawan was part of a battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. He was working as a nursing assistant. The soldier was tested positive for coronavirus at the end of his leave period on April 7 before joining his unit, as per the standard operating procedure, reported PTI.

ANIs Tweet:

Today 12 more CRPF jawans have tested positive for #COVID19 in Delhi. Total number of CRPF jawans who tested positive stands at 47 which includes one jawan who passed away today: CRPF — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

On Friday, nine CRP personnel deployed in Delhi were tested positive. On the very next day, 15 more troops of the paramilitary force were diagnosed with the deadly virus. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi's Mandawali. These troops include one assistant sub-inspector and four head constables from the same battalion. More than 50 CRPF troops were quarantined after their colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.

India witnessed 1,594 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 patients increased to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday. The death toll also increased by 51 since Monday evening. Till now, 934 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus so far.