Coronavirus in Paramilitary Forces: 15 More CRPF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 26: Fifteen more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of the 31st battalion tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Sunday. Till now, 24 CRPF personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the national capital. CRPF officials underwent COVID-19 test after contact tracing was done when a head constable working as a nursing assistant diagnosed with coronavirus a few days back. CRPF Chief Medical Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi's Saket; Doctor Sent to Isolation Ward, Guests & Mess Staff Quarantined.

According to a report, published in NDTV, the 15 new cases include one assistant sub-inspector and four head constables from the same battalion whose nine personnel were tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi's Mandawali. Earlier, one CRPF official in Ahmedabad was also tested positive for COVID-19.

After the nine CRPF personnel declared positive for COVID-19, as many as 50 officials of the force were quarantined. Meanwhile, amid the spread of deadly coronavirus disease, two personnel of Mumbai Police died within a span of two days. The deceased have been identified as Head Constables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve.

India on Sunday witnessed 1,900 coronavirus cases - the sharpest spike in a single day. The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 26,496 on April 26. Out of 26,496 confirmed coronavirus cases, 19,868 are still active. The death toll rose to 824 with 49 more people dying from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.