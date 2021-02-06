Bhopal, February 6: A court in Madhya Pradesh on Friday sentenced four women to five years of imprisonment for ragging and abetting the suicide of another student at RKDF pharmacy college in Bhopal. The incident took place in 2013. The convicts - Devanshi Sharma, Kirti Gaur, Deepti Solanki and Nidhi Magre were also fined Rs 8,000 each. Ragging Charges Denied by VC of UP Medical College, After Alleged Video of 150 First-Year MBBS Students Forced to Shave Heads Goes Viral.

Additional Sessions court judge Amit Ranjan observed, “With promising dreams, talented and competent children go to universities, colleges and schools. But end their lives due to the torture of ragging. In such circumstances, the dreams of students along with their parents get shattered.” Ragging in UP Medical College: Nearly 150 First-Year MBBS Students Forced to Shave Heads, Salute Seniors As Mark of Respect; Watch Video.

Anita Sharma was pursuing her B-Pharm second-year course from the RKDF College. The case dated back to 2013. The prosecution argued that 18-year-old woman was mentally and physically tortured by her four fellow students. All the convicts were her seniors at the college. She died by suicide at her house near PNT crossing in Bhopal on August 6, 2013.

In the suicide note, the victim mentioned the names of the four seniors. Meanwhile, the court acquitted pharmacy college's faculty member Manish Gupta in the ragging case. Gupta was absolved due to lack of evidence against him.

