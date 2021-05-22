Godrej Group’s latest research ‘Little Things We Do’ highlights how last year’s lockdown revealed India’s creative and altruistic side.

Over half Indians (52%) have become conscious of the environment – including growing plants, become more prudent on purchases, and conserving energy – as a direct result of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, reveals the latest research from Godrej Group, The Little Things We Do.

When the country is reeling under the mutated virus and possible lockdown by states, the research is a reminder of the duties of responsible citizens and organisations to support the country. ‘The Little Things We Do’ study analyzed the daily routines, habits and gestures adopted by our citizens during the 10 months of lockdown last year to make their life more tolerable. The study revealed 44% have participated in community activities such as volunteering and helping the less privileged, during the same period.

According to the data, confinement and other restrictions have also liberated India’s creative side: more than one-in-five Indians (22.87%) are now more likely to cook, paint, sketch, or pursue other creative hobbies to keep themselves happy. Nearly a quarter (23.19%) found solace reading or listening to music during periods of lock-down.

These findings correspond to another research, by SEMrush that highlighted between February and March in 2020 searches such as “how to bake a cake”, rose by a staggering 238.46%. In April, the percentage increase in the number of times these keywords were searched grew by 81% and a further 190% the following month.

Enforced confinement also conferred other benefits to Indian households. 36% of respondents claimed to now spend more time with their families because of the absence of long commutes, while 29% now take regular breaks throughout the day to de-stress and maintain work-life balance. 19% claim that they are more efficient at work – completing tasks within allotted working hours – because of the absence of distractions. While 16% believe that working from home has helped to improve their time management skills.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group described the research as a fascinating and unique insight into resilience, altruism and capacity of our citizens to adapt to, in many instances, extremely challenging circumstances. “Our research reveals the little things and daily routines that can make a huge difference to people’s wellbeing. The situation of the pandemic has really highlighted the often overlooked role which rituals play in our overall health and wellbeing,” she said.

She further added, “It also reveals the positive side of such trying circumstances, with long-standing routines being reassessed: 36.16% of respondents claim to have quit unhealthy habits, while a staggering 58.22% are now engaged in activities which support their mental and physical fitness such as yoga, walking or meditation.”

Tanya explained that the ‘Little Things We Do’ research was commissioned to highlight how little contributions and their subsequent impact often leaves an indelible mark on our lives.

Other insights revealed through the research included:

55% respondents donated ‘little things’ such as sanitizers, food packets, old clothes, blankets, medical devices, etc. to those in need

respondents donated ‘little things’ such as sanitizers, food packets, old clothes, blankets, medical devices, etc. to those in need 40% made financial donations to the underprivileged

Men and women have different priorities when it came to making decision on ‘little things’: 74% of male respondents preferred to spend time with their family to keep themselves content during the lockdown as compared to 18.90% female respondents 84% women saw cooking as a source of comfort and happiness compared to just 11.97% of men 23 % men switched on the TV for comfort, compared to 21.54% of women

