Mumbai, February 23: Central government employees under 7th pay commission are likely to receive good news about DA hike, Fitment Factor raise among others in the coming days. The Narendra Modi-led government is expected to clear rumours and announce a decision about government employees pending demands before Holi 2023.

Reports also suggest that the Centre could introduce 8th pay commission and do away with 7th pay commission. As per a report in TV9Marathi, the Central government is taking necessary steps to bring in and implement a new pay commission which will replace the 7th CPC. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders 7th CPC for Non-Teaching Staff.

If Centre decides to implement 8th pay commission then the salary of government employees will also see a major boost. With the announcement of a new pay commission, the salary of central government employees is also expected to raise by 44 percent next year.

The salary of central government employees will reviewed on any other formula other than the Fitment Factor. Reports also suggest that the new pay commission will see lot of changes when compared to the old one. While multiple reports in the media say that a new pay commission will be implemented, there has been no proposal about the same by the Centre. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Announce DA Hike After AICPI Index Release, Know How Much Raise is Expected.

Reports also suggest that the 8th pay commission could be introduced in 2024 and is most likely to be implemented in 2026. A decision regarding the implementation of a new pay commission was to be announced during the Union Budget, however, Finance Minister did not make any comments on the same.

