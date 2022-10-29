Delhi, October 29: After the recent hike in Dearness Allowance on recommendations of 7th pay commission, the Central Government may soon decide to grant the long-pending request of the central government employees to increase the fitment factor, reports said. It is noteworthy that, since a long time the central government employees are demanding to raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. This will likely increase the salary of government employees.

The government may decide to raise the fitment factor after the Union Budget of the next year, several reports said. If the government raises the fitment factor three times, the employee's base pay, excluding incentives, will be 18,000 X 2.57, or Rs. 46,260. In addition, if the employees' requests are granted, the salary will be 26000 X 3.68, or Rs 95,680. If the government accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Dearness Relief Calculation and Rules of Commutation to Pensioners Explained Here

Recently, the Central government gave a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 4 percent to the government employees and pensioners on the 7th pay commission recommendations which was due from July 1, 2022 added the circular. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Government Clarifies on Payment of Dearness Relief Hike After Commutation of Pension , Check Details Here

More than 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners have got the benefit of the HRA and DA hike before the festive season.

The central government increased the DA by up to 4 percent on the basis of 7th pay commission which led to a substantial hike in the salary of the central government employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).