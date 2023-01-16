Mumbai, January 16: Central government employees are expected to get big good news after the Union Budget 2023. The minimum salary of government employees is expected to be increased in line with the 7th Pay Commission after the budget presentation, reports said. Parliament's budget session will begin on January 31 and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to deliver the budget speech on February 1.

If the reports are to be believed, the government may revise the fitment factor of the government employees' salaries as per the 7th pay commission. As of now, the common fitment factor stands at 2.57 times. The long-standing demand of the government employees is that the government shall hike the fitment factor to 3.68 in accordance with the 7th pay commission. If implemented, the increase will raise the wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.7th Pay Commission: Central Government to Decide on Fitment Factor Hike After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

According to the reports, the government is likely to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees under the 7th pay commission in March 2023, effective January 1. However, some government employee unions say that along with the DA hike, there should be an increase in the basic salary because the salary increases on this basis. 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Get Pending 18-Month DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1. The last hike in September, which benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, raised the DA by 4 percent to 38 percent. Before this, the government had raised the DA by 3 percent to 34 percent in March under the 7th Pay Commission.

