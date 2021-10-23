New Delhi, October 23: This week brought cheers to central government employees and pensioners, who get hike in their salary, pension and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. In addition, state government employees and pensioners in Rajasthan also received a piece of good news with regards to their dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) respectively. Here's a weekly roundup of important developments. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Rate Hiked by 3 Percent, Check Calculation of Monthly and Annual Salary Increase.

The most important development that took place this week was hike in rates of DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners. The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved 3 percent hike in rates of DA and DR due from July 1, 2021. "This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," said the government. Now, employees and pensioners will get 31 percent of their basic pay/pension as DA and DR respectively. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Regarding DA, DR Arrears Likely Soon, PM Narendra Modi to Take Final Call.

Due to this, monthly and annual salary of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will rise substantially. Based on their basic pay, they will get monthly hike up to Rs 6,750 in salary. Similarly, their annual salary will see a hike between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000. The increased rate of DA and DR rates will cost the exchequer Rs 9,488.70 crore annually.

In line of the Centre's decision, the Congress government in Rajasthan raised rates of DA and DR by 3 percent. The Rajasthan government also decided to give ad hoc bonus to its employees. Nearly eight lakh employees and more than four lakh pensioners will be benefitted by the move, which will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,230 crore annually.

